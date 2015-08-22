Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Rock Adorable Matching Swimsuits 

The final days of summer are near and Beyoncé, 33, made sure to get in some summer fun with her family this weekend! The "Crazy in Love" singer and her daughter, Blue Ivy, 3, wore adorable matching black and white patterned Acacia suits on a boat outing ($205, soleilblue.com and $99, theluckyhoney.com). Beyoncé finished her look with a captain's hat, showing she was clearly in charge, and round sunglasses. Meanwhile, Blue Ivy frolicked about the boat donning a pink baseball cap (talk about a budding style star) and Jay Z was shirtless with a black baseball cap (see, above).

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 21, 2015 at 4:15pm PDT

Beyoncé posted pictures of the outing on Instagram with the Manhattan skyline clearly visble in one of the photos. Now that's the way to spend summer in the city!

💙 A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 21, 2015 at 4:15pm PDT

