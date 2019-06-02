Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Nailed The Lion King Theme at the Wearable Art Gala

There's only a month until Disney's live-action adaptation of The Lion King hits theaters, but Beyoncé gave us a sneak peek of what's to come at Saturday night's Wearable Art Gala.

The annual event — which is hosted by Bey's mom Tina Knowles-Lawson — had the movie as this year's theme, and Beyoncé alongside her daughter Blue Ivy went all out in the most regal of costumes. Fully embracing the spirit of her character in the film, Nala, the singer wore a Georges Hobeika-designed gold catsuit embroidered in sequins.

At the bodice, a lion's face is clearly illustrated with tan feathers projection out as the animal's mane.

Like the true Queen she is, Beyoncé completed her outfit with a gold cascading cape, which she offered a better view of while walking down a flight of stairs.

Meanwhile, Blue matched her mom's enthusiasm for the theme, and wore a yellow gown with a matching headdress while lip-synching to the tune of "The Circle of Life."

RELATED: Twitter Is *Angry* About The Lion King’s New Scar

Before the big event, Knowles-Lawson spoke to the Los Angeles Times about the over-the-top outfits on the red carpet each year. "It can’t just be a dress with a little necklace. You’ve gotta really go there with it!" she exclaimed. "If you think of the Met Ball, some people have called this Met West."

Certainly, the occasion earned Beyoncé a new title: Lion Queen.