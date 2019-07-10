Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Shut Down The Lion King Premiere in Mother-Daughter Matching Looks

On a star-studded red carpet at The Lion King reboot, Beyoncé and her mini-me Blue Ivy stole the show. And, while the mother-daughter duo rarely attend red carpets together, they certainly make them count when they do.

Rather than opt for an expected animal print theme, the pair paid homage to the film's fairytale in whimsical Alexander McQueen tuxedo dresses. For her part, Bey wore a blazer completely covered in ornate crystals with nothing else underneath. Instead, she filled in her plunging neckline with even more sparkles.

At the bottom, the singer slipped on a transparent tulle skirt, which was also embellished with glittering beads.

Bey's daughter Blue followed her mom's lead with a more subdued approach. The seven-year-old wore a matching McQueen jacket, but only with crystal epaulettes at the shoulders, and paired the piece with a white button-down underneath. Like mom, she also slipped on the same see-through skirt — however, along with dark trousers.

When it came to their beauty looks, both ladies wore their hair natural, with Beyoncé slicking her locks back in cornrows and Blue opting for a braided style.

The Lion King hits theaters July 19.