Beyoncé Provides Indisputable Proof that She and Blue Ivy Carter Are Twins

Ah, to be young and a direct descendant of Beyoncé …

Queen Knowles Carter upset the careful curation of her Instagram feed on Thursday evening with a post more personal than her typical social media fare.

First off, she basically posted fan art, which is the least Beyoncé thing ever — like, for a second I wondered if we were looking at Mama Tina’s page. But sourcing aside, Bey shared a non-glossy comparison of her 7-year-old self to her newly 7-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

“Someone made this comparison of me at age 7 and Blue at age 7,” she wrote, as though regular people stumble upon these sorts of personalized collages all the time. “My baby is growing up.”

The similarities are hard to ignore, though Blue certainly has a fair amount of dad Jay-Z in her as well.

And as though it were some special Blue Ivy-centric version of Christmas, Bey also shared a series of photos of herself taken by her firstborn (aka “B.IV”).

Not bad for a first grader! Think she can convince ma and pa to send her to art school?