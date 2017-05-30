Beyoncé Bares Her Pregnant Belly in a Bikini-Clad Instagram Post

Beyoncé's due date could come literally any day now, but that isn't stopping the gorgeous mommy-to-be from enjoying the unofficial start of summer with her family.

On Tuesday morning, the star took to Instagram to show us how she spent this year's Memorial Day weekend with the cutest snap of her and daughter, Blue Ivy. Obviously, Queen Bey and the stylish five-year-old dressed for the occassion: The singer's bikini-clad baby bump, which peeks through her sheer duster, can't be missed, while Blue wore a printed one-piece and custom Yosuzi straw hat that's giving us major beachside vibes.

😁🇺🇸 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

Shortly before the heartwarming post, the 35-year-old celebrated late pop icons Michael Jackson and Prince in a slideshow series, clad in a ruffle LBD, an embellished blazer, and metallic Chloé mules. "Flashback to an MJ+Prince party, crystals and ruffles, and a screw mix by Derek Dixie," she captioned her statement-making ensemble.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 26, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

As you can imagine, Beyoncé is more than ready to welcome her twins! "Beyoncé's doing great, she's just ready to, you know, she's ready to see her babies," her mother, Tina Lawson revealed in an Entertainment Tonight interview. 'I would be happy with whatever God gives me. It's the biggest blessing. I'm so excited."

It's fair to say that we are just as thrilled!