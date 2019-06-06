Beyoncé Dyed Her Hair Lighter Just in Time for Summer

Image zoom Kevin Winter/PW18/Getty Images

While many celebrities like to reveal new hairstyles on Instagram or the red carpet, Beyoncé prefers to show off her hair color changes courtside at NBA games.

A month after shocking fans when she showed up to a Houston Rockets game with dark chocolate brown hair, Bey is a blonde again. Well, sort of. Last night, the singer showed up to game 3 of the NBA finals in Oakland, California with visibly lighter hair.

Image zoom Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Amid the controversy with her seatmates, the Beyhive was also freaking out over her latest hair move.

Beyoncé’s hair looks perfect at this game. 😍 — aaLuminati 👁 (@SpoiledAaLona) June 6, 2019

RELATED: Beyoncé Debuts a Dark Dye Job Courtside at the Houston Rockets Game

From the looks of it, she added soft, face-framing honey blonde highlights to her brown base. Bey styled her new shade in loose, bouncy waves and a center part.

She also gave all of her fans a closer look at the color by posting a post-game selfie on Instagram:

Summer hasn't even officially started yet and Bey has already blessed us with two hair color ideas to try. With the release of The Lion King coming up, odds are this season is going to be full of major Beyoncé hair looks.