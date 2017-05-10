Not even a set of twins can slow down Beyoncé's sartorial prowess.

The expectant star proved once again that she's the queen of cool maternity style when she took to Instagram today to share photos of herself in a killer ensemble—and her baby bump is on full display. In the series of snaps, the "Formation" singer poses in a tight black long-sleeve dress ($120; minaroe.com) and an eye-catching floor-length gold Hellessy coat that highlights her growing tummy. But it was her accessories that really made the outfit pop. The 35-year-old added a wide-brim black hat, major hoop earrings, a rose-embroidered Gucci bag, and towering star-adorned platforms to finish her look.

Earlier this week, the performer posted several 'grams of herself in a striking printed pink top and coordinating floral-print blazer that she paired with ripped skinny jeans. This hot mama definitely has a lot of fashion tricks up her sleeve.

