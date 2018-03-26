Beyoncé Was Bit on the Face by an Actress Who Was on Drugs

Tiffany Haddish has not shied away from discussing her first encounter with Beyoncé, where she took this now-infamous selfie, but now the Girls Trip star is revealing that there’s even more to the story.

In a new interview with GQ, Haddish went into the full details of the night, and it’s even wilder than we thought. According to the star, she witnessed an actress literally bite Beyoncé on the face. You can’t make this stuff up.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL

“There was this actress there, that's just, like, doing the mostest,” Haddish said of her first encounter with Queen Bey. “She bit Beyoncé in the face.”

“So Beyoncé stormed away,” Haddish says, “went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé's friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’”

Haddish claims that she had a few encounters with the actress, who she won’t name, throughout the night, including one time that she told Haddish to stop dancing—as if she wasn’t pissed off enough.

“And then Beyoncé and Jay-Z walked by me, and I tapped Beyoncé,” Haddish said, telling Beyoncé, “I'm going to beat somebody ass at your party. I just want to let you know that.” Beyoncé asked her not to and told her to “have fun” instead, agreeing to take a selfie with the Girls Trip star.

Later on in the night, Bey explained why she wasn’t pursuing further action against the actress in question. “I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don't do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’”

Further proof Queen Bey is a fair and just ruler. The Internet promptly freaked out, trying to figure out who would have the guts to bite Beyoncé on the face. Even fellow celebrity Chrissy Teigen needed to know the answer, and while she has an idea of who could be the culprit, she's not spilling.

I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she....is the worst. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

"I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face," she wrote on Twitter. "I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she....is the worst." While she didn't name names, she did shoot down one suggestion: It's definitely not Gwyneth Paltrow.

Looks like the great Beyoncé bite of 2017 will remain a mystery ... for now.