Beyoncé Is Due to Give Birth Soon and the BeyHive Has No Chill

Beyoncé is pregnant with twins—like very pregnant. While her exact due date eludes us, we’re certain that Bey and Jay’s biological collab is about to drop soon, if it hasn’t already.
The feminist icon and undisputed queen of the universe first announced her pregnancy on Feb. 1 by debuting her prominent bump in an intricately styled Instagram post.
She was showing then, and that was over four months ago, so by our calculations, the latest additions to the Carter fam will be here any day now. The Beyhive has arrived at a similar conclusion, and the anticipation is driving them MAD.
In these chaotic times, what the world truly needs is more Beyoncé offspring. Her pregnancy has given us something to believe in, and we can’t wait to meet the second (third?) coming of Queen Bey.
Scroll down below to see the funniest and most accurate Twitter reactions to the twins’ looming birth.
Geminis everywhere are willing the twins into existence:
Fans were conflicted ahead of the One Love Manchester benefit cancer.
The twins have spoken:
TRUTH: