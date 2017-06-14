Beyoncé Is Due to Give Birth Soon and the BeyHive Has No Chill

Beyoncé is pregnant with twins—like very pregnant. While her exact due date eludes us, we’re certain that Bey and Jay’s biological collab is about to drop soon, if it hasn’t already.

The feminist icon and undisputed queen of the universe first announced her pregnancy on Feb. 1 by debuting her prominent bump in an intricately styled Instagram post.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

She was showing then, and that was over four months ago, so by our calculations, the latest additions to the Carter fam will be here any day now. The Beyhive has arrived at a similar conclusion, and the anticipation is driving them MAD.

In these chaotic times, what the world truly needs is more Beyoncé offspring. Her pregnancy has given us something to believe in, and we can’t wait to meet the second (third?) coming of Queen Bey.

Scroll down below to see the funniest and most accurate Twitter reactions to the twins’ looming birth.

*Beyoncé gives birth*



Nurse: here are your children, Beyoncé!



The twins: pic.twitter.com/m6eRxZzXu1 — geibrol (@punsandcats) June 14, 2017

4:44 IS WHEN THEYRE GONNA LIVESTREAM BEYONCÉ GIVING BIRTH EXCLUSIVELY ON TIDAL — baddiewill (@BADDlEWILL) June 6, 2017

Me trying to figure out if Beyoncé really had the twins pic.twitter.com/YwVOyxhZ4m — Jaycrazy (@jaelyn_falana) June 14, 2017

Beyonce is in labor, my uterus can feel it I swear she's releasing the twins — King B (@lagrima101) June 13, 2017

Geminis everywhere are willing the twins into existence:

beyonce's twins will be gemini pic.twitter.com/hI4RLgyWj5 — rafael (@wonderwomans_) June 13, 2017

Me trying to force Beyoncé into an early labor after I saw how close she was to giving birth to Gemini's. pic.twitter.com/CLKDIZlOnI — it's Corey bitch... (@corui_) June 12, 2017

Can y'all believe the Gemini zodiac is now twins because of Beyoncé and Les Twins? Like wow, impact! — WanderlustGay (@WanderlustGay) June 14, 2017

Fans were conflicted ahead of the One Love Manchester benefit cancer.



Would be great to see Beyoncé make an appearance, but she can't risk having the twins outside the US or else neither could ever be president — Holly Gittins (@HollyGittins97) June 4, 2017

The twins have spoken:

TRUTH:

BEYONCÉ IS ABOUT TO BIRTH OUR SAVIORS YALL pic.twitter.com/yISQRiDINy — bonafidehoe (@pettyyonceh) June 13, 2017