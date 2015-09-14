Beyoncé Wears a Playful One-Piece Bathing Suit While on Vacation in Italy

Beyoncé isn't ready for fall quite yet. The pop star was spotted vacationing on Italy's Amalfi Coast, where she was getting ready to hop on a jet ski with her husband Jay Z, daughter Blue Ivy, and Kelly Rolwand and her family.

For the occasion, Beyoncé donned a fabulous mixed-print one-piece swimsuit by designer Mara Hoffman. Always one to take her outfit to the next level, she upped she glam factor of her beach-ready look by pairing the vibrant bathing suit with super short denim cut-offs and playful floral mouse ears.

The families have been ending their summer on a high note by soaking up some rays on a yacht. Rowland even took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their accommodations as well as her and son Titan's adorable mommy-and-me Stan Smiths.

A photo posted by kellyrowland (@kellyrowland) on Sep 12, 2015 at 10:04am PDT

Looks like they're closing out summer right.

