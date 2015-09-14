Beyoncé Wears a Playful One-Piece Bathing Suit While on Vacation in Italy

Jennifer Davis
Sep 14, 2015 @ 12:45 pm

Beyoncé isn't ready for fall quite yet. The pop star was spotted vacationing on Italy's Amalfi Coast, where she was getting ready to hop on a jet ski with her husband Jay Z, daughter Blue Ivy, and Kelly Rolwand and her family.

For the occasion, Beyoncé donned a fabulous mixed-print one-piece swimsuit by designer Mara Hoffman. Always one to take her outfit to the next level, she upped she glam factor of her beach-ready look by pairing the vibrant bathing suit with super short denim cut-offs and playful floral mouse ears. 

The families have been ending their summer on a high note by soaking up some rays on a yacht. Rowland even took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their accommodations as well as her and son Titan's adorable mommy-and-me Stan Smiths. 

Looks like they're closing out summer right.

