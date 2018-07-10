Beyonce Is Selling $1,790 Sweatshirts Inspired by Her Coachella Looks

Remember the #Beychella wardrobe malfunctions Beyoncé had to deal with thanks to her Balmain costumes? Apparently, she’s not holding it against creative director Olivier Rousteing. In fact, we’ve now learned that she’s doubling down on her relationship with the French luxury fashion brand.

Introducing Balmain x Beyoncé, the collection that looks exactly as it sounds—that is to say, over-the-top. The brand introduced the collaboration on Tuesday as a three-piece range of hoodies and tees that look almost exactly like the colorful versions she wore on stage at Coachella back in April. If you’re in Paris on Friday, you can shop the pieces at the Balmain flagship. If you’re not (count us in), wait for the pieces to drop on Balmain.com and Beyonce.com on July 14.

After her spring performance—which was all about black empowerment—Beyoncé donated $100,000 to four historically black colleges. In the same spirit, proceeds from the collaboration will benefit the United Negro College Fund. According to Vogue, the idea for the project came to Rousteing during Coachella rehearsals, and he hopes the pieces reflect the way in which she tackles racial tension and champions women through her music.

“This to me feels really emotional because, as you know, I’m of mixed race," Rousteing told Vogue. "I’m black and my parents are white. I grew up in France without having a real identification of being black and being an adult. I couldn’t see myself in the future, in a way, because there were not so many people in the ’80s or early ’90s that could show me a direction."

If you couldn’t get your hands on her initial line of #Beychella merch, now’s your chance. But be warned: T-shirts cost $290 while the bedazzled sweatshirts range from $550 to $1,790. At least your money's going to a good cause?