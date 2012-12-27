Beyonce and Mariah's Holiday Family Photos

Courtesy of Beyonce Knowles/Tumblr; XPOSUREPHOTOS
Everyone loves some family time around the holidays! Beyonce got cozy with daughter Blue Ivy in a sunny location, posting this photo to her Tumblr, while Mariah Carey (Queen of the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" song) and husband Nick Cannon played in the snow with twins Moroccan and Monroe. "A Carey-Cannon Christmas, the most festive yet! Merry Christmas to all!!" she wrote on her site dembabies.com. See more stars enjoying the holidays in the gallery!
