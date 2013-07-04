Beyonce and Jay-Z's Best On-Stage Moments: See the Photos

This is one busy summer for the Carter-Knowles family. From world tours to album releases, there seems to be no stopping this power couple. July Fourth marks the release of Jay-Z's 12th album, Magna Carta Holy Grail, exclusively to Samsung users, and it will be available to the public starting July 7th. Tracks include songs named, “Jay-Z Blue,” (guess who that's about!), and features musicians like Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, Timbaland, and, of course, wife Beyonce. Meanwhile, his other half is simultaneously cranking out performance after performance. She recently kicked off the U.S. leg of her Mrs. Carter Show tour and has just extended her dates into December, with stops in both South and North America. Is this the summer of Queen B and Hova? Quite possibly. In celebration of their running-the-world powers, click to see their best on-stage moments ever. We can hardly believe "Bonnie & Clyde" was over a decade ago. Time flies.

