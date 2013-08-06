Beyonce and Jay Z Share the Stage Again! See Their Best Moments

The sold-out crowd inside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center went wild last night when Jay Z emerged to join his Queen, Beyonce, on stage during her Mrs. Carter Show tour. The rapper performed "Tom Ford," a song from his album Magna Carta Holy Grail with Bey, who lends her vocals to the track as celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow and Blake Lively watched with delight. There is something special about these two when they’re on stage—and it’s that “It” factor they’ve had ever since their “Bonnie & Clyde” days over a decade ago. That’s why we rounded up our most favorite Bey and Jay performance moments—click to see them all. You won’t be able to help saying, ‘awwww.’

