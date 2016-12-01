Beyoncé Gets Personal with Family Home Videos in "All Night"

Without a doubt, 2016 was the year of Beyoncé. Queen Bey dropped her glorious video album, Lemonade, tapped into our athleisure needs with her Ivy Park line, dominated the Super Bowl halftime show, gave us some incredible stocking stuffers, and even taught us how to wear navy lipstick—she slayyyyy.

On Wednesday, the Beyhive found even more reason to celebrate: Beyoncé released a standalone music video for “All Night,” a single from her Lemonade album.

The video includes sentimental footage from Bey’s personal life—there's a shot of her rubbing her own pregnant belly as well as moments where Yoncé and husband Jay Z get inked, feed each other cake on their wedding day, and celebrate their daughter’s birthday. It all makes for an emotional rollercoaster ride.

VIDEO: Beyoncé and Jay Z Dress Up as Barbie and Ken

The "All Night" video's release continues the slow rollout of Lemonade’s standalone music videos, following the release of videos for “Formation,” “Hold Up,” and “Sorry.”

Watch the six-minute video above and vicariously ride the wave of Jay and Bey’s legendary romance.

RELATED: Beyoncé Makes Your Christmas Dreams Come True with New Holiday Merch

P.S.: Have the tissues ready.