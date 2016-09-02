Beyoncé Wears a Blush Bustier-Style Top for Her U.S. Open Date Night with Jay Z

Beyoncé nabbed a style grand slam at the 2016 U.S. Open Thursday night. The "Formation" hitmaker, who recently won big for her visual album Lemonade at the MTV Video Music Awards, was all smiles in a romantic blush-toned date night ensemble as she sat courtside in at the Arthur Ashe stadium in New York with husband Jay Z.

The 34-year-old turned heads in a blush bustier-style top featuring a flirty keyhole detail, a cleavage-enhancing bow, and white floral embellishments as she watched Serena Williams face off against Vania King.

Team GT/GC Images

Queen Bey opted to pair the sweet top with a fitted white asymmetrical skirt that flaunted plenty of leg with a thigh-high slit. She topped off the summer look with pointy-toed nude stilettos, an elegant floor-length blush duster coat, accessorizing with a cream box clutch, round white sunglasses, and small hoop earrings. The mom of two pulled her sleek blonde tresses into a perky half updo and matched the blush-tone of her ensemble with copper-hued eyeshadow and light pink lips.

AKM-GSI

Jay Z, who cozied up to his wife during the big game, wore a simple black T-shirt with an American flag and a white eagle for his night out. Check out our gallery to see more stars in the stands at the 2016 U.S. Open Tennis Championships.