Beyoncé Visits Haiti with the U.N.—See All Her Instagram Snaps!

Bee Shapiro
May 17, 2015 @ 1:00 pm

No rest for Queen Bey. In between the accolades (20 Grammys!) and the red carpet, Beyoncé took time to do some good by visiting Haiti with the United Nations' humanitarian affairs chief and emergency relief coordinator Valerie Amos.

According to the Associated Press, the U.N. said the chanteuse visited some locals who were affected by the 2010 earthquake that devastated parts of the island nation. Perhaps more clues can be found on Instagram, where Beyoncé posted several pics of herself wearing a tee emblazoned with her non profit organization Bey Good, whose projects include disaster relief for the recent Nepal earthquakes. Take a closer look of her Haiti trip here:

