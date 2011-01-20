Beyoncé Tests Her New Scent, Shane and Falguni Peacock Design for Britney And More!

Getty Image (1); Courtesy Photo (5)
1. Watch Beyoncé test her new fragrance Heat Rush! The scent debuts next month. [CocoPerez]
2.Britney Spears chose Indian designers Shane and Falguni Peacock to create a look for her next music video. [WWD]
3. Surprise! Jennifer Aniston said she didn't like her iconic "Rachel" hairdo. Try it on the style yourself our Hollywood Makeover Tool. [Reuters]
4. Venus Williams's zany dress Australian Open dress was inspired by Alice in Wonderland. [HuffPo]
5. Rodarte and Swarovski talk Black Swan style in this new video. [Stylecaster]
6. The Jackson 5 will launch a clothing line, named the J5 Collection, inspired by the signature style of their brother Michael. [Stylelist]