Beyoncé Tests Her New Scent, Shane and Falguni Peacock Design for Britney And More!

1. Watch Beyoncé test her new fragrance Heat Rush! The scent debuts next month. [CocoPerez]

2.Britney Spears chose Indian designers Shane and Falguni Peacock to create a look for her next music video. [WWD]

3. Surprise! Jennifer Aniston said she didn't like her iconic "Rachel" hairdo. Try it on the style yourself our Hollywood Makeover Tool. [Reuters]

4. Venus Williams's zany dress Australian Open dress was inspired by Alice in Wonderland. [HuffPo]

5. Rodarte and Swarovski talk Black Swan style in this new video. [Stylecaster]

6. The Jackson 5 will launch a clothing line, named the J5 Collection, inspired by the signature style of their brother Michael. [Stylelist]