Beyoncé's Super Bowl Halftime Show Costume: Sketch to Reality

Courtesy, Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup
Meghan Blalock
Feb 03, 2013 @ 9:25 pm

When Beyoncé took over the stage for tonight's Super Bowl XLVII halftime show, she was wearing Proenza Schouler booties and a black leather and lace number created by designer Rubin SingerThe two sat down (along with Bey's longtime stylist Ty Hunter) shortly after Thanksgiving to start working on the star's halftime costume, which was inspired by the Valkyries in Norse mythology. The mythical creatures were strong female figures who decided which soldiers lived and died in battleaccording to a statement by the designer, "A woman with power, focus, and unbridled sexuality; not unlike Ms. Knowles herself, was the starting point." Check out Singer's original sketch, and how Queen Bey brought it to life on tonight's stage at rightand tell us what you think!

