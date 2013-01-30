Beyoncé's Sexy New Super Bowl Promo

Beyoncé is calling the shots this Super Bowl! For her latest ad to promote her halftime performance at the Super Bowl this Sunday, February 3, the singer dons a sexy twist on the outfit worn by sideline officials, topped off with thigh-high leather Christian Louboutins. Sexy! Tune in Sunday to see Beyonce Bowl when the Ravens and 49ers kick off at 6:30 EST on CBS.

