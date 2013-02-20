Beyoncé's New 1.8 Million, Robin Roberts Returned to GMA, and More!

InStyle Staff
Feb 20, 2013 @ 1:07 pm

1. Beyoncé's HBO documentary Life is But a Dream pulled in 1.8 million viewers. [ONTD]

2. Hooray! After a bout with cancer, Robin Roberts returned to Good Morning America today. [HuffPo]

3. Head to Bloomingdale's now to snatch up Jonathan Adler's exclusive accessories collection. [Racked]

4. The ultimate British mashup: the cast of Downton Abbey does One Direction. [Just Jared]

5. Say goodbye to your Hotmail emails! Microsoft is switching all accounts to Outlook. [EW]

6. Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and Beyoncé all wore jewelry made by pediatric cancer patients. [People]

