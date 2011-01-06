Beyoncé's Latest Fierce Look, Katy Perry's Lands Mother Role, and More!

1. Beyoncé looks fierce in her new L'Oreal Paris Feria commercial. But then again, she always does. [Stylelist]

2. Katy Perry is everywhere! The pop singer confirmed that she will guest star on How I Met Your Mother. [AP]

3. Here's a sporty collaboration: Adidas and Diesel teamed up to create a line of limited-edition sneakers, set to debut January 20. [WWD]

4. Fashion designer Orla Kiely designed a funky print... for a car! The eco-friendly automobile will be released next month. [ELLE]

5. Rihannas' first ad for her Reb'l Fleur fragrance is sexy. See for yourself. [Coco Perez]

6. Even Kate Middleton loves a good bargain: The future princess was spotted perusing the sale rack at a department store in London. [People]