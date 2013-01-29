Beyoncé's Fragrance Details, Gisele Bündchen's Moat, and More!

1. Go behind-the-scenes of Beyoncé's ads for her new fragrance Pulse NYC. [YouTube]

2. Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's $20 million L.A. home has everything, even a moat. [The Cut]

3. Busy Philipps turned Target shopping bags into an adorable outfit for her daughter, Birdie. [Racked]

4. Emilio Pucci creative director Peter Dundas created all of Rita Ora's upcoming tour looks. [Vogue UK]

5. Take a break from bedazzling your nails and try jewelry for your lashes. [Fashionista]

6. Due to January Jones's ever-changing locks, the actress admits her hair is falling out. [People]