Beyoncé's Due Date, Jenny's Guest Spot, and More!

InStyle Staff
Oct 11, 2011 @ 12:35 pm

1. Beyonce and Jay-Z are expecting their first child in February, the singer revealed. [People]

2. Jenny McCarthy guest starred (again!) on last night's episode of Two and a Half Men. [EW]

3. Tyra Banks' book Modelland holds the number two spot on the New York Times’ bestsellers list. [HuffPo]

4. Olivia Palermo launched her website! Check it out here. [OliviaPalermo]

5. Johnny Weir hit the runway at New Jersey Fashion Week. [TheCut]

6. Watch footage of Kate Moss auditioning for L'Oreal, circa 1996. [Refinery29]

