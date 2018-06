Beyoncé and her baby bump are making the New York Fashion Week rounds! After hitting the J.Crew, Rodarte, and Vera Wang fashion shows, our InStyle September cover girl stopped by the opening of Tory Burch’s new flagship store in Manhattan. “I’m just here to support,” the singer (wearing a sexy leather and chiffon Michael Kors gown) said before meeting up with the designer herself inside. Click through to see and more celebrities at last night’s hottest events!