Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Turns 1 Today

Has it already been a year? On January 7, 2012, Beyoncé fans the world over let out a collective squeal at the news that the singer had just given birth to Blue Ivy Carter, her first daughter with husband Jay-Z. The mini-Bey weighed in at an even 7 lbs., and soon after her birth in New York City, the Carter family released a statement: "Her birth was emotional and extremely peaceful, we are in heaven. It was the best experience of both of our lives. We are thankful to everyone for all your prayers, well wishes, love and support." Since then, Blue has been no stranger to the spotlight, with her own custom designer sneakers, jewelry in her honor, and even a song penned for her by her daddy. Happy birthday, Baby Blue!

