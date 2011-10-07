[vodpod id=Video.15519044&w=640&h=385&fv=]Beyoncé's "Countdown" video is here! Working a beatnik black turtleneck and Audrey Hepburn bangs, the pop star shimmies against a striped backdrop before slipping into a baby-bump-hugging Thierry Mugler gown. No Beyoncé video is complete without a dance sequence, and "Countdown's" has the mom-to-be showcasing Flashdance-inspired moves in a rainbow of Capezio leotards ($26 at Amazon.com) and American Apparel sheer button-downs ($58 at AmericanApparel.com). The clip ends with a Dreamgirls flashback—but we won't spoil it for you! Watch the video above and tell us, what's your favorite "Countdown" fashion moment?

