Beyoncé Releases Limited-Edition Heat Fragrance for Mrs. Carter World Tour

AP Images; Courtesy Photo
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jun 11, 2013 @ 12:30 pm

Beyoncé's Mrs. Carter Show World Tour has been heating up across the globe and the star bottled the excitement of her high-impact performances with her latest fragrance launch. Queen Bey added a limited-edition version of her Heat scent to her growing perfume catalog. "I love my music, I love performing, and most of all, I love and appreciate my fans," she said in a release. "I wanted to give them a special remembrance of this tour, and I created this scent to reflect the power, passion, and playfulness I put into my performances." The dynamic notes of mangosteen, pink pepper, and acai are ripe for summer wear, while the sexy Madagascar vanilla and sandalwood elements allow you to channel your inner Sasha Fierce. Find the special fragrance at Macy's and macys.com later this month.

