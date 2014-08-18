Beyoncé Raced Go-Karts and Lea Michele Made Gwyneth's Toast: Our Favorite Weekend Instagrams

As fall quietly tries to sneak up on us, the stars are making sure that they get their fill of summertime fun. This weekend we saw celebrities like Alessandra Ambrosio and Chrissy Teigen relax under the sun in the great outdoors, while Britney Spears, Beyoncé, and Jessica Alba opted for more athletic activities. Take a look at our 10 favorite celebrity Instagrams from the weekend below!
1. Alessandra Ambrosio went tropical! The model enjoyed a refreshing sip from a pineapple. "Now, that's a real #sundayfunday," she captioned her photo.
2. Britney Spears gave fans a peek at one of her concert costumes. She captioned this snap from Las Vegas: "Looove the new opening outfit. This weekend was so fun, thank y'all for always making me feel so loved!"
3. Beyoncé knows how to live life in the fast lane! The singer raced go-karts with husband Jay Z (and their daughter, Blue Ivy, tagged along).
4. This photo of Chrissy Teigen with her pup Pippa will probably bring a smile to your face.
5. Heidi Klum showed off an enormous blue bauble and her perfectly polished nails. "Love my @lorraineschwartz sapphire and my nude mani @tombachik," she wrote.
6. Lea Michele found brunch inspiration from a certain former Glee costar's cookbook. "#SundayMorning #Avocadotoast by the amazing @gwynethpaltrow," she captioned.
7. Allow Lauren Conrad to re-introduce her former Laguna Beach and The Hills costar "Lo" Bosworth as they celebrated a mutual friend's wedding: "Ladies and Gentlemen, Lauren Ogilvie Bosworth."
8. "Honor to be nominated among friends. Here we go! #emmys," Derek Hough captioned this photo of his Emmy invitations.
9. Someone took Jessica Alba out to the ball game. "I had a blast @dodgers game 2day throwing the first pitch! #LADodgers #Caligirl #dreamcometrue," she captioned this snap.
10. James Franco posted a behind-the-scenes selfie with Nicki Minaj and Seth Rogen from MTV's Dave Skylark's Very Special VMA Special, a TV episode where the actor hosted Q&As as his character from the upcoming movie The Interview.