Beyoncé Raced Go-Karts and Lea Michele Made Gwyneth's Toast: Our Favorite Weekend Instagrams

As fall quietly tries to sneak up on us, the stars are making sure that they get their fill of summertime fun. This weekend we saw celebrities like Alessandra Ambrosio and Chrissy Teigen relax under the sun in the great outdoors, while Britney Spears, Beyoncé, and Jessica Alba opted for more athletic activities. Take a look at our 10 favorite celebrity Instagrams from the weekend below!

1. Alessandra Ambrosio went tropical! The model enjoyed a refreshing sip from a pineapple. "Now, that's a real #sundayfunday," she captioned her photo.

Now, That's a real #sundayfunday 😜☀️🍹🌴 A photo posted by alessandraambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Aug 17, 2014 at 8:30pm PDT

2. Britney Spears gave fans a peek at one of her concert costumes. She captioned this snap from Las Vegas: "Looove the new opening outfit. This weekend was so fun, thank y'all for always making me feel so loved!"

Looove the new opening outfit. This weekend was so fun, thank y'all for always making me feel so loved! A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Aug 17, 2014 at 5:33pm PDT

3. Beyoncé knows how to live life in the fast lane! The singer raced go-karts with husband Jay Z (and their daughter, Blue Ivy, tagged along).

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 17, 2014 at 7:59pm PDT

4. This photo of Chrissy Teigen with her pup Pippa will probably bring a smile to your face.

A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on Aug 16, 2014 at 12:47pm PDT

5. Heidi Klum showed off an enormous blue bauble and her perfectly polished nails. "Love my @lorraineschwartz sapphire and my nude mani @tombachik," she wrote.

Love my @lorraineschwartz sapphire and my nude mani @tombachik A photo posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Aug 16, 2014 at 2:21pm PDT

6. Lea Michele found brunch inspiration from a certain former Glee costar's cookbook. "#SundayMorning #Avocadotoast by the amazing @gwynethpaltrow," she captioned.

#SundayMorning #Avocadotoast by the amazing @gwynethpaltrow ☕️ A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Aug 17, 2014 at 1:51pm PDT

7. Allow Lauren Conrad to re-introduce her former Laguna Beach and The Hills costar "Lo" Bosworth as they celebrated a mutual friend's wedding: "Ladies and Gentlemen, Lauren Ogilvie Bosworth."

Ladies and Gentlemen, Lauren Ogilvie Bosworth. A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Aug 17, 2014 at 2:14pm PDT

8. "Honor to be nominated among friends. Here we go! #emmys," Derek Hough captioned this photo of his Emmy invitations.

Honor to be nominated among friends . Here we go ! #emmys A photo posted by Derek Hough (@derekhough) on Aug 16, 2014 at 4:02pm PDT

9. Someone took Jessica Alba out to the ball game. "I had a blast @dodgers game 2day throwing the first pitch! #LADodgers #Caligirl #dreamcometrue," she captioned this snap.

I had a blast @dodgers game 2day throwing the first pitch! #LADodgers #Caligirl #dreamcometrue @joshuaalba @markdalba @cathyalba @lozog @nikkilalba A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Aug 17, 2014 at 3:42pm PDT

10. James Franco posted a behind-the-scenes selfie with Nicki Minaj and Seth Rogen from MTV's Dave Skylark's Very Special VMA Special, a TV episode where the actor hosted Q&As as his character from the upcoming movie The Interview.

Skylark's Very Special #VMA Special' TONIGHT at 9/8C on MTV!!!! Post yourself watching it, and I'll LIKE the hell out of that shizzzzzzzzzzz!!! A photo posted by James Franco (@jamesfrancotv) on Aug 17, 2014 at 2:44pm PDT

See more of our favorite celebrity Instagram photos here!