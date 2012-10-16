Beyoncé to Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Image zoom Getty Images

Madonna, who? Beyoncé is set to take the stage during Super Bowl XLVII halftime, the AP reports, which will be broadcasted live from the the New Orleans Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013. This will mark the first Super Bowl halftime performance for the 16-time Grammy winner, who has largely been laying low since the birth of daughter Blue Ivy, aside from a series of very glittery shows at Revel Resort in Atlantic City in May and a truly epic performance at the United Nations. We'll be tuning in for sure—single ladies hands in the air like we just don't care because girls run the world—will you?

