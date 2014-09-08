Beyoncé Does a Back Handspring in a Bikini for Her Birthday

It was a happy birthday, indeed! Beyoncé, who just turned 33 years old, has been celebrating the milestone with her husband Jay Z in Portofino, Italy. But being on vacation didn't stop the ever-gracious singer from taking the time to thank all of her fans for their well wishes. Queen Bey took to Instagram on Sunday to show her gratitude with a snap of herself in a bikini. "Thank y'all so much for my birthday wishes!" she captioned the photo, which shows her displaying her acrobatic talents while doing a back handspring. Clearly, 33 looks good on her.

