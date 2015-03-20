Get your wallets ready, BeyHive: Beyoncé is designing a pair of shoes for Giuseppe Zanotti, and we're expecting them to be super luxe.

"I’m doing a shoe with Beyoncé right now," Zanotti said in an interview with Forbes. "Beyoncé has very clear ideas—she knows exactly what she wants. I’m working on finalizing the shoe with her stylist right now. And Beyoncé will then say what she likes and what she doesn’t like. It will be one shoe only."

Zanotti also revealed a sketch of the killer kicks—ultra-thick platform stilettos—but the details of the final product have yet to be divulged.

And what inspired the designer to collaborate with the superstar? "The thing which she then also has over other celebrities, is that she has an amazing voice," Zanotti said. "She’s incredibly talented and she’s an amazing dancer—she’s complete. Few are like Beyoncé."

The shoes are expected to drop within the coming two weeks. We can't wait to see the final product!

