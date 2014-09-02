Beyoncé Chops Her Hair into a Chin-Length Bob

Queen Bey has returned to the bob! Over the weekend at Budweiser's Made in America festival in Los Angeles, the star was spotted with a shorter, chin-skimming cut, which also appears to have an updated caramel tint.

Beyoncé has been pretty experimental in the hair department this year—she last went for a similar style at the Grammys, where she walked the red carpet in an ombré version of her current style, then switched things up in May when she took her platinum hue to a warm chestnut shade. And that doesn't even count the many looks she showcased while working on her visual album last year—pixie included!

No matter the look, we're convinced that she can do no wrong, with every new hairstyle being just as flawless as the last. "I grew up in my mom's hair salon, so I'm a frustrated hairstylist," Beyoncé previously told InStyle. "My stylist always tells me: 'Can you just sit down and let me do my job? I don't tell you how to sing!''

