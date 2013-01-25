Beyoncé Begins Rehearsals for the Super Bowl: See the Photos

Beyoncé is wasting no time after her performance at the Presidential Inauguration and starting her new blog—the powerhouse singer is already down in New Orleans beginning rehearsals for the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, February 3. She posted two new photos to her Instagram depicting her and a group of dancers on the stage in The Big Easy. And if you would like even more of a sneak peek: the full set list for her performance is out. Tune in to see Beyonce Bowl when the Ravens and 49ers kick off at 6:30 EST on CBS!

