Beyoncé and Jay Z Hit the Road as Outlaws in Bang Bang, Part 1 Short Film—Watch It Here!

Weren't able to make it to Beyoncé and Jay Z’s joint On The Run Tour? The concert dates may have wrapped up in Paris over the weekend, but Beyoncé and Jay Z have just released the first video from Bang Bang, a three-part short movie trilogy directed by Dikayl Rimmasch that was played during each of their shows.

In Part 1 of the series, the couple speeds through the California desert in a 1960s Pontiac GTO as outlaws on the run—and seemingly gives us a sneak peek into the glamorous and mysterious lives of Mr. and Mrs. Carter. The black-and-white film features plenty of intimate moments between the pair, along with several incredible fashion statements.

There's no doubt that Beyoncé and Jay Z are one of music’s most powerful couples, and that's why we love it when they perform together—this stunning video being no different. Watch Bang Bang, Part 1 above, and lookout for Bang Bang, Part 2 when it premieres tomorrow on nowness.com.

