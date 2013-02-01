Beyoncé and Her Mom Match at the Super Bowl, Plus More Parties!

Beyoncé has been making big news lately, wowing a crowd of reporters at a press conference she held in New Orleans just a few days before her big Super Bowl halftime performance. After belting out the National Anthem a cappella, she posed backstage with her mom, Tina Knowles, wearing bright orange (she favors the color!) Antonio Berardi. .[As a designer], I try to enhance the female body but it’s really about the woman,” the designer has said to InStyle.com. Way to work it, Bey!

