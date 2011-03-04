Beverly Hills Celebrated 'Lisa Vanderpump Day' This Week!

Lisa Vanderpump, shown far left, one of the stars of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has something that no amount of money can buy—her own day! The mayor of Beverly Hills Jimmy Delshad (inset) declared March 1st as Lisa Vanderpump Day in the California city. “I honored Lisa because of what she does for Beverly Hills,” Delshad told InStyle. “She promotes Beverly Hills, and she has a lot of non-profit organizations that she supports.” After the Day Naming ceremony, Delshad joined the cast (and dog Giggy!) at Vanderpump’s restaurant, Villa Blanca. “They're all lovely ladies,” added Delshad. “I think highly of the show. They do a great job of promoting the brand of Beverly Hills.” As for whether or not he’s looking forward to a season two, he answered an emphatic yes. Join the club!

— Caitlin Petreycik, with reporting by Erica Helwick