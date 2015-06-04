Betty White Is Now on Instagram

Your favorite photo-sharing social platform just got a bit more golden thanks to Betty White. The former Golden Girls star has officially joined Instagram. Appropriately, White payed homage to her Hot in Cleveland co-stars with her first photo, which she posted just in time for the show's series finale last night.
"For my first Instagram post I wanted to say how much I love these girls dearly. What a great time we had. #HOTFinale #ThanksForTheLaughs," she captioned the shot of herself with co-stars Valerie Bertinelli, Wendie Malick, and Jane Leeves, all wielding celebratory flutes of champagne.
Despite this being her first Instagram post, White is no novice when it comes to social media. The 93-year-old actress has had a Twitter account since 2012, and frequently tweets to her 1.2 million followers.
