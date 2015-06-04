Betty White Is Now on Instagram

Your favorite photo-sharing social platform just got a bit more golden thanks to Betty White. The former Golden Girls star has officially joined Instagram. Appropriately, White payed homage to her Hot in Cleveland co-stars with her first photo, which she posted just in time for the show's series finale last night.

"For my first Instagram post I wanted to say how much I love these girls dearly. What a great time we had. #HOTFinale #ThanksForTheLaughs," she captioned the shot of herself with co-stars Valerie Bertinelli, Wendie Malick, and Jane Leeves, all wielding celebratory flutes of champagne.

A photo posted by Betty White (@bettymwhite) on Jun 3, 2015 at 7:05pm PDT

Despite this being her first Instagram post, White is no novice when it comes to social media. The 93-year-old actress has had a Twitter account since 2012, and frequently tweets to her 1.2 million followers.

