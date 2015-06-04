Betty White Is Now on Instagram

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Rita Kokshanian
Jun 04, 2015 @ 10:00 am

Your favorite photo-sharing social platform just got a bit more golden thanks to Betty White. The former Golden Girls star has officially joined Instagram. Appropriately, White payed homage to her Hot in Cleveland co-stars with her first photo, which she posted just in time for the show's series finale last night. 

"For my first Instagram post I wanted to say how much I love these girls dearly. What a great time we had. #HOTFinale #ThanksForTheLaughs," she captioned the shot of herself with co-stars Valerie Bertinelli, Wendie Malick, and Jane Leeves, all wielding celebratory flutes of champagne. 

 

A photo posted by Betty White (@bettymwhite) on Jun 3, 2015 at 7:05pm PDT

Despite this being her first Instagram post, White is no novice when it comes to social media. The 93-year-old actress has had a Twitter account since 2012, and frequently tweets to her 1.2 million followers. 

PHOTOS: See Betty White's Changing Looks, from 1950 Until Now

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!