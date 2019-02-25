Bette Midler Wore a Naked Dress During Her Oscars Performance

The annual Academy Awards is an evening full of surprises, from winners to awkward moments to … fully sheer dresses!

The legendary Bette Midler took the stage at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday evening to perform the Oscar-nominated song “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns.

And while her performance was noteworthy enough, it was her sheer gown that got us talking.

The 73-year-old icon took the stage in a floor-length embroidered floral gown with embellished accents, an orange-red top bodice and a pale blue skirt. Though there was fabric covering her chest and mid-section, the rest of the gown was fully see-though.

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Midler wore her curly blonde locks up, a pair of massive three-jewel dangling earrings framing her face. The singer rocked an orange-red lip for the occasion.

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bette certainly didn’t need to wear a naked dress to capture our attention, but regardless, we are RAPT.

We’d like to thank the Academy, Bette Midler, and Bette Midler’s stylist.