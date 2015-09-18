Bette Midler Dishes on Marc Jacobs's Theatrical Spring 2016 Collection from the Front Row

We couldn't think of a more fitting front row guest at Marc Jacobs's theatrical spring/summer 2016 New York Fashion Week show than the queen of the stage herself, Bette Midler (above, with Sophie von Haselberg). After taking in the spectacular 61-look lineup, we caught up with the Divine Miss M who was bubbling over with excitement.

"I'm here because of Marc. He's a friend, and I like him and I love the work," she told InStyle. "It's exciting—I loved the show!" The stage and screen icon went on to say that the collection "brought back a lot of memories. I have to say, I did see one outfit that I think was inspired by something I wore early in my career. I mean, those days were very special to me, and for him to even be interested in that is fantastic."

