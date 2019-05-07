Bette Midler and Her Daughter Looked Like Twins at the Met Gala

The Met Gala pink carpet got a major dose of motherly love when Bette Midler arrived with her daughter, Sophie Von Haselberg. The dynamic duo grabbed the attention of the flashbulbs thanks to their very on-theme outfits, but maybe the real attention-grabber was the fact that the two of them look nearly identical. Swap those statement-making dresses and we're sure most of the world would be none the wiser.

With Camp as the night's theme, enlisting Midler and her daughter was a natural choice. Twitter agreed, with many users pointing out that nothing is campier than the Divine Miss M.

Many fans also noticed the resemblance between mom and daughter, and applauded The Rose herself for making the Met Gala a family affair. From the expressions to the bone structure, it was clear these two are related. The only question is why they aren't invited to the event every year.

Bette Midler arriving at the #metgala like ‘There was a theme?’ pic.twitter.com/PbuIEnMjcR — Rory Phillips (@Rory_Phillips) May 6, 2019

Fun Fact: When you look up "Camp" the wiki article on it has @BetteMidler as the first image.



A family that camps together, slays together. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/i8JiIefpL3 — Logo 🏳️‍🌈 (@LogoTV) May 7, 2019

How did Bette Midler take Bette Midler to the #MetGala? 🤔 https://t.co/5nNfxr8c7F — Edward A. Rueda (@ruedanews) May 7, 2019

Midler's appropriately over-the-top outfit earned its fair share of praise. Fans pointed out its similarity to her costume from Hocus Pocus, in which she played Winifred Sanderson and rocked a costume for the ages. Not to be outdone, Von Haselberg was dripping in sequins and topped off her look with a feathered headdress, something that many stars turned to tonight.

HOLY FUCK BETTE MIDLER IS AT THE MET GALA AND I CANNOT BREATHE

SHE. IS. FABULOUS. — Jammin (@RealJamminhippo) May 7, 2019

bette midler going straight from #MetGala to the set of Hocus Pocus 2 — Jamie Who Wouldn't Have Left Brienne Lannister (@RealGirlProject) May 6, 2019

Bette Midler beautifully upcycled her Hocus Pocus costume and I’m a fan #MetGala — Colleen May (@colleenmaybe) May 6, 2019

With roles in House of Cards and Wizard of Lies, it looks like the time is right for Von Haselberg to step into her own spotlight. With a move like this, all eyes are definitely on her.