Betsey Johnson Is Launching a Splashy Line of Activewear!

Betsey Johnson is known for injecting her energetic, playful sense of style to everything she touches, and now the quirky designer is bringing that signature aesthetic to a new activewear line.

Betsey Johnson Performance is a collection of fitness clothes full of bright colors, fun patterns, and punky details that will make you want to hit the gym—stat. The collection was inspired by Johnson's fall/winter 2013 runway show, BJ Loves Kicking A. "I'm so excited about the collaboration for the new activewear collection, which I feel has the perfect mix of performance, prettiness, and punk," the designer says. Included are leggings, zip-up hoodies, shape wear pants, and T-shirts with features such as heat-retaining fleece and gripping tape, and of course, some peplums and bows.

The Betsey Johnson Performance line ranges in price from $49 to $120 and will be available this month on betseyjohnson.com. See more of the styles below, plus check out some must-try fitness trends in our gallery!