8 Times Birthday Girl Betsey Johnson Did the Splits in Public 

One year older and twice the fun is the only way to describe Betsey Johnson on her birthday. The fashion designer, who’s been making pink cool for the past 40 years, turns 73 today and we're pretty sure we know how she will be celebrating: by doing her signature move, the splits!

Yes, Betsey Johnson can do the splits and she does it often: at fashion shows, on red carpets, and during interviews (we've witnessed it!). And so, in honor of one of our favorite fashion designers, who never ceases to entertain and amuse, we’ve rounded up Johnson’s best moments doing the splits in public. Truth be told, we're not sure how she does it at her age (crazy yoga regimen?), but more power to her!

1. Above, at the Style Fashion Week Event at New York's Lincoln Center in February 2013.

2. At the 2015 CFDA Awards in New York:

At the 2015 CFDA Awards in New York. Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

3. On Season 19 of Dancing with the Stars in September 2014:

4. At Style Fashion Week in Los Angeles, March 2014:

At Style Fashion Week in Los Angeles, March 2014. Joe Kohen/Getty

5. At New York Fashion Week spring 2014 in September 2013:

Bryan Bedd/Getty

6. At the Macy's Welcomes Fashion Icon Betsey Johnson event at Macy's in New York City, May 2013:

At the Macy's Welcomes Fashion Icon Betsey Johnson event at Macy's in New York City, May 2013. John Lamparski/WireImage

7. At the Betsey Johnson fall 2012 fashion show, February 2012:

At the Betsey Johnson fall 2012 fashion show, February 2012. Frazer Harrison/Getty

8. At the Betsey Johnson presentation at New York's Plaza Hotel, September 2009:

At the Betsey Johnson presentation at New York's Plaza Hotel, September 2009 Larry Busacca/Getty

RELATED: Fern Mallis Brings Her Legendary Fashion Interviews to Everyone with a New Book