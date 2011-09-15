Bethenny Frankel's Newest Yoga DVD: Available Now!

After the success of her first yoga DVD, Bethenny’s Body last year, reality-TV-star-turned-business-mogul Bethenny Frankel just released Bethenny’s Skinnygirl Workout. Available exclusively at Target and Target.com, the $12.99 video includes three different workouts: two 15-minute segments and a longer 20-minute routine. Do a single block if you're crunched for time, or combine all three for a full session. “You can squeeze in a segment every day, or do a couple several times a week—it's just important that you enjoy it," Frankel said. Preview the lunges and breathing exercises you can expect by watching Frankel's teaser video below.

