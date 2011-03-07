Bethenny Frankel to Launch Skinnygirl Shapewear Line

Bethenny Frankel wants to make you feel skinny! Not only does the Bravo star run the successful line of Skinnygirl alcoholic beverages, Frankel just inked a deal to launch a line of shapewear under her Skinnygirl label, fitting considering she went bra shopping on the premiere of Bethenny Ever After last week. Frankel’s collection is divided into four groups: The Skinny and Secret Service (sleek, seamless pieces) and Glamouflage and Show, Don't Tell (sexy shapers with loads of lace). “I like items that look like comfortable underwear, but like something sexy that Marilyn Monroe or Betty Boop would wear,” Frankel told WWD of the line, which includes this red bra-apron hybrid. The collection launches for $20 to $40 mid-March at SkinnygirlShapers.com and on QVC later this summer.

Fun Fact: Former Real Housewives of New York castmate Jill Zarin also recently launched an undergarment line named Skweez Couture!