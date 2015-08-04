Bethany Mota Launches a Sweet New Scent

There’s no stopping Bethany Mota. The multi-talented YouTube star has launched her second fragrance for Aéropostale called Bethany Noel—and from what we can tell, it’s just as sweet as the first.

While it features notes of maple syrup, vanilla, and lemon meringue, a few of Mota’s favorite smells, it was made with her ever-growing fan base in mind. “I really wanted to create a scent that represents your total uniqueness: you're sassy, spontaneous, and truly one of a kind,” she says of her inspiration.

But that's not all. Each bottle comes with a code that unlocks one of Mota's secret DIY beauty videos and customers will also receive a set of flash tattoos from the star. To score your freebies, pick up the fragrance now for $25 at aeropostale.com.

Courtesy

