Surfer and Shark Attack Survivor Bethany Hamilton Welcomes a Baby Boy

Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton is absolutely stoked: The shark attack survivor and her husband Adam Dirks welcomed a baby boy on June 1. Hamilton shared a picture of her precious new son Tobias (above) on Instagram yesterday.

In the caption Hamilton, 25, wrote, "He is named after his great grandpa Tobias meaning 'The goodness of God.' Adam and I so in love with our lil guy and are stoked to share life with him!"

Hamilton's pregnancy didn't slow her down at all as an athlete. The Amazing Race contestant surfed until the very end and shared a stunning photo of herself when she went swimming while 9 months pregnant. She wrote in the caption, "Taking the lil one for a swim." Something tells us the kid may swim before he crawls!

Taking the lil one for a swim. Pic: @mikecoots #MermaidMaternity A photo posted by Bethany Hamilton (@bethanyhamilton) on May 30, 2015 at 6:07pm PDT

Congrats to the happy family!

