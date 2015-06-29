See All the Best Looks from the 2015 BET Awards Red Carpet

The BET Awards never disappoint when it comes to fashion, and this year's red carpet may have been the best yet. From Nicki Minaj to Laverne Cox, the stars stepped up their fashion game for one of the biggest nights in entertainment.

Cox opted for a tuxedo-inspired black jumpsuit by Dmitry Sholokhov paired with black pumps, while Gabrielle Union shined in a figure-hugging sequined Halston Heritage gown. The two later changed into matching white gowns to present the best actor award. Minaj chose to wear black on the red carpet as well, turning heads in a plunging zip-front Givenchy floral lace gown. But they were far from the only ones who caught our eye on the red carpet—see all the best looks from the 2015 BET Awards now in our gallery.

