Our Editors' Favorite White Shirts

There is a reason the white shirt is a wardrobe classic—it's crisp, clean, and offers a pulled together effect for almost any look. Personally, I've struggled to find the perfect piece, feeling almost like Goldilocks and her porridge, but luckily the editors here at InStyle have solved my conundrum—and most likely yours, too. Ahead, our favorite white shirts, whether you are layering it under a sweater for the chillier temps or letting it stand alone.

Melissa Rubini, Fashion Director

Courtesy

"Jil Sander shirts (left) are my obsession. They are a slim fit, and have beautiful small stitching and stiff, small collars—a '90s minimalism must. I buy a small Commes des Garçons from the men's department (right) and it is perfectly oversized on me. When this one gets old, it is wonderful over bikinis on the beach or to just hang out at home on a lazy Sunday morning. It has become a closet fave that stays with me for a long time."

Shop it: Jil Sander, $470; stylebop.com. Comme des Garçons, $275; farfetch.com.

RELATED: The 10 Best Sleeveless Turtlenecks to Wear This Fall

Rina Stone, Creative Director

Courtesy

"I love this tunic from Protagonist (left). It's a classic, pique bib tuxedo style, but the proportion and mandarin collar bring it to a polished casual place. It's great layered under a cropped chunky knit or on its own. I love how slim the cut is on this sleeveless Brooks Brothers shirt (right). Sometimes I hate the bulk of layering under a finer knit, but want the crispness of a white collar. It tucks in neatly. Warning: I don't think I'd ever wear it unlayered."

Shop it: Protagonist, $590; theline.com. Brooks Brothers, $90; brooksbrothers.com.

Wendy Wallace, Market Director

Courtesy

"Equipment shirts (above) just fit so well. This one is oversized, but thin enough, so it isn't too boxy."

Shop it: Equipment, $188; lyst.com.

RELATED: The 16 Most Lust-Worthy Shoes from NYFW

Meggan Crum, Accessories Director

Courtesy

"I love this Proenza Schouler one (left) because it's a blend of a tunic with a classic button-down. It's versatile and easy to wear with culottes, skinny jeans, or leggings. This Row shirt (right) is super versatile and can be worn alone or layered under a boxy top or knit."

Shop it: Proenza Schouler, $825; net-a-porter.com. The Row, $990; net-a-porter.com.

Ali Pew, Senior Style Editor

Courtesy

"I like all white shirts, but this one from Protagonist (bottom, left) has a cute tie and a great long length. Zara (bottom, right) has amazing white shirts and I don't mind buying a fresh one every month, or even buying two of the same one since I wear them so much. I just bought this Misha Nonoo shirt (top, left)—I love the bell sleeve. It's a little cropped, so it's best with a high waist bottom. Rachel Comey (top, right) does the best shape of white shirt. I'm into this pullover style, and love the pocket."

Shop it: Protagonist, $590; theline.com. Zara, $50; zara.com. Misha Nonoo, $275; mishanonoo.com. Rachel Comey, $299; rachelcomey.com.

PHOTOS: The 5 It Bags You Need to Know for Fall 2015