7 Perfect Pairs of White Jeans for Summer

Every year when summer hits we start seeing white jeans everywhere. The reason? They are an easy substitution for blue or black slacks when the weather turns warmer. Keeping in mind the stretch and material weight of white pants is key to selecting the most flattering pair. Below we've chosen a few of our favorites to help you out.

Courtesy

The lace up detail gives these a little something extra. Make sure to pair with either a cropped to tucked in top.

McGuire shore leave slim jean, $225; jcrew.com

Courtesy

The fraying detail makes it casual enough to wear with a flat sandal.

Current Elliot flared jeans, $185; stylebop. com

Courtesy

These have a great boyfriend shape but are slimmer through the leg.

Frame Denim le Garçon jean, $240; netaporter.com

Courtesy

These will make you look long and lean for an unbeatable price.

Topshop flared jean, $75; topshop.com

Courtesy

This tailored pair would work great in the office.

JBrand high rise flares, $262; mytheresa.com

Courtesy

The straight fit makes these easy to pair with sneakers.

Madewell straight cut, $120; madewell.com

Courtesy

This falired sillohuette looks great with a chunky heel.

7 For All Mankind culotte jeans, $178; farfetch.com

RELATED: Denim on Denim Done Right!